CFL
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Montreal 21, Ottawa 11
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31
Wisconsin 34, Western Kentucky 3
South
Duke 34, Army 14
Midwest
E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17
St. Olaf 49, Crown (Minn.) 14
Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42
Far West
Idaho St. 45, Western St. (Col.) 10
Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10
