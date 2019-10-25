Clip art football

CFL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Winnipeg 29, Calgary 28

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East

Dartmouth 59, Columbia 24

Johns Hopkins 63, Gettysburg 7

Far west

USC 35, Colorado 31

