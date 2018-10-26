CFL scores
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Winnipeg 29, Calgary 21
College scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Minnesota 38, Indiana 31
East
Boston College 27, Miami 14
South
Louisiana Tech 21, FAU 13
Far west
Wyoming 34, Colorado St. 21
Utah 41, UCLA 10
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Winnipeg 29, Calgary 21
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Minnesota 38, Indiana 31
East
Boston College 27, Miami 14
South
Louisiana Tech 21, FAU 13
Far west
Wyoming 34, Colorado St. 21
Utah 41, UCLA 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.