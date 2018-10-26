Try 1 month for 99¢
CFL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Winnipeg 29, Calgary 21

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Minnesota 38, Indiana 31

East

Boston College 27, Miami 14

South

Louisiana Tech 21, FAU 13

Far west

Wyoming 34, Colorado St. 21

Utah 41, UCLA 10

