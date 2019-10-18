CFL scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Montreal 27, Toronto 24
Saskatchewan 27, BC 19
College scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Ohio St. 52, Northwestern 3
East
Pittsburgh 27, Syracuse 20
Muhlenberg 45, Ursinus 21
South
Marshall 36, Fla. Atlantic 31
Far west
Fresno St. 56, UNLV 27
