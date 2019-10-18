Clip art football

CFL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 27, Toronto 24

Saskatchewan 27, BC 19

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Ohio St. 52, Northwestern 3

East

Pittsburgh 27, Syracuse 20

Muhlenberg 45, Ursinus 21

South

Marshall 36, Fla. Atlantic 31

Far west

Fresno St. 56, UNLV 27

