CFL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Hamilton 33, Winnipeg 13
College scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Penn St. 59, Maryland 0
East
Bentley 31, New Haven 14
Harvard 42, Brown 7
South
Duke 45, Virginia Tech 10
Far west
Air Force 41, San Jose St. 24
Arizona St. 24, California 17
