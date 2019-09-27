Clip art football

CFL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Hamilton 33, Winnipeg 13

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Penn St. 59, Maryland 0

East

Bentley 31, New Haven 14

Harvard 42, Brown 7

South

Duke 45, Virginia Tech 10

Far west

Air Force 41, San Jose St. 24

Arizona St. 24, California 17

