CFL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 23, Toronto 16

Hamilton 30, Edmonton 27

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East

Johns Hopkins 41, Moravian 0

MIT 13, Becker 6

St. Lawrence 32, Morrisville St. 22

South

Louisiana Tech 43, FIU 31

Far west

Boise St. 30, Air Force 19

Southern Cal 30, Utah 23

