CFL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 23, Toronto 16
Hamilton 30, Edmonton 27
College scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
East
Johns Hopkins 41, Moravian 0
MIT 13, Becker 6
St. Lawrence 32, Morrisville St. 22
South
Louisiana Tech 43, FIU 31
Far west
Boise St. 30, Air Force 19
Southern Cal 30, Utah 23
