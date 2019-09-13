CFL
FRIDAY'S RESULT
BC 29, Ottawa 5
College scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Kansas 48, Boston College 24
East
W. New England 56, Westfield St. 35
Maritime 31, NY Maritime 14 Mass.
Becker 12, Worcester St. 10
William Paterson 28, FDU-Florham 23
Pace 31, S. Connecticut 14
South
Wake Forest 24, North Carolina 18
Southwest
Washington St. 31, Houston 24
