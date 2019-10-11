CFL scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 28, Ottawa 21
Calgary 30, Saskatchewan 28
College scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
East
Bridgewater St. 14, Worcester St. 7
Princeton 28, Lafayette 3
South
Miami 17, Virginia 9
Far west
Colorado St. 35, New Mexico 21
Colorado (3-2) at Oregon (4-1), late
