CFL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 28, Ottawa 21

Calgary 30, Saskatchewan 28

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East

Bridgewater St. 14, Worcester St. 7

Princeton 28, Lafayette 3

South

Miami 17, Virginia 9

Far west

Colorado St. 35, New Mexico 21

Colorado (3-2) at Oregon (4-1), late

