Clip art football

CFL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Hamilton 42, Edmonton 14

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East

Dartmouth 28, Penn 15

Midwest

Cincinnati 27, Central Florida 24

Far west

San Jose St. 32, New Mexico 21

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments