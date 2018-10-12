Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

CFL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Hamilton 34, Toronto 20

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East

Harvard 33, Holy Cross 31

South

Guilford 28, Ferrum 27

Southwest

South Florida 25, Tulsa 24

Far west

Utah 42, Arizona 10

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments