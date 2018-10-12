CFL
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Hamilton 34, Toronto 20
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
East
Harvard 33, Holy Cross 31
South
Guilford 28, Ferrum 27
Southwest
South Florida 25, Tulsa 24
Far west
Utah 42, Arizona 10
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Hamilton 34, Toronto 20
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
East
Harvard 33, Holy Cross 31
South
Guilford 28, Ferrum 27
Southwest
South Florida 25, Tulsa 24
Far west
Utah 42, Arizona 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.