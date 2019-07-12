Tour de France
SEVENTH STAGE
At Chalon-sur-Saone, France
A 143-mile ride from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone, the longest stage in the race:
1. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, 6:02:44.
2. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time
3. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time
4. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time
5. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, UAE Team Emirates, same time
6. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time
7. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Dimension Data, same time
8. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time
9. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team Sunweb, same time
10. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time
Also
73. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, same time 108. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:19. 158. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, 3:13. 161. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:13.
