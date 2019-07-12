Cycling clip art

Tour de France

SEVENTH STAGE

At Chalon-sur-Saone, France

A 143-mile ride from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone, the longest stage in the race:

1. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, 6:02:44.

2. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time

3. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time

4. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time

5. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, UAE Team Emirates, same time

6. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time

7. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Dimension Data, same time

8. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time

9. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team Sunweb, same time

10. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time

Also

73. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, same time 108. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:19. 158. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, 3:13. 161. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:13.

