Cycling clip art

Tour de France

19TH STAGE

At Tignes, France

A 78.3-mile ride from Saint-Michel-De-Maurienne to Tignes

No winner, stage stopped because of a hail storm and mudslides. Riders' overall placings were based on their time at the top of the highest mountain pass — the Iseran, at 2,770 meters (9,090 feet) above sea level.

OVERALL

1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 78:00:42

2. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :48 behind.

3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:16.

4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:28.

5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:55.

Also

66. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:02:21. 76. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:21:18. 132. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:36:05.

