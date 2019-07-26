Tour de France
19TH STAGE
At Tignes, France
A 78.3-mile ride from Saint-Michel-De-Maurienne to Tignes
No winner, stage stopped because of a hail storm and mudslides. Riders' overall placings were based on their time at the top of the highest mountain pass — the Iseran, at 2,770 meters (9,090 feet) above sea level.
OVERALL
1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 78:00:42
2. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :48 behind.
3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:16.
4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:28.
5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:55.
Also
66. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:02:21. 76. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:21:18. 132. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:36:05.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.