Tour de France

13TH STAGE

At Pau, France

17-mile time-trial route held in Pau

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 35:00.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Team Ineos, :14 behind.

3. Thomas De Gendt, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, :36.

4. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, same time.

5. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, :45.

Also

10. Joseph Rosskopf, United States, CCC Team, 1:01. 17. Chad Haga, United States, Team Sunweb, 1:22. 49. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:50.

