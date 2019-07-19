Tour de France
13TH STAGE
At Pau, France
17-mile time-trial route held in Pau
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 35:00.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Team Ineos, :14 behind.
3. Thomas De Gendt, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, :36.
4. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, same time.
5. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, :45.
Also
10. Joseph Rosskopf, United States, CCC Team, 1:01. 17. Chad Haga, United States, Team Sunweb, 1:22. 49. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:50.
