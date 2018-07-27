Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Tour de France

STAGE 19

A 124.6-mile ride in the Pyrenees from Lourdes to Laruns, with a descending finish following six categorized climbs, including a Category 1 and pair of Hors categories

1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 5:28:17.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, :19.

3. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

4. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

5. Rafal Majka, Polaned, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

Also

8. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.

25. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 11:58.

82. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 32:05.

103. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

144. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 38:23.

145. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 40:33.

OVERALL

1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 79:49:31.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 2:05.

3. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:24.

4. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:37.

5. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 4:37.

Also

32. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:20:24.

72. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:37:57.

79. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:45:16.

133. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:47:28.

145. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:24:28.

