Tour de France
STAGE 19
A 124.6-mile ride in the Pyrenees from Lourdes to Laruns, with a descending finish following six categorized climbs, including a Category 1 and pair of Hors categories
1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 5:28:17.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, :19.
3. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
4. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
5. Rafal Majka, Polaned, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
Also
8. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.
25. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 11:58.
82. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 32:05.
103. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, same time.
144. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 38:23.
145. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 40:33.
OVERALL
1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 79:49:31.
2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 2:05.
3. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:24.
4. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:37.
5. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 4:37.
Also
32. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:20:24.
72. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:37:57.
79. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:45:16.
133. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:47:28.
145. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:24:28.
