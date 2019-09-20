clip art cross country

College men

Bradley Invitational

Team leaders -- 1. Bradley 20, 2. Wartburg 41, 3. Wis.-Milwaukee 126, 4. Simpson 136, 5. Columbia (Mo.) 170, 6. SE Missouri 179, 7. Dubuque 185, 8. Hannibal-LaGrange 236, 9. Monmouth (Ill.) 250, 10. St. Ambrose 297.

Individual leaders -- 1. Jake Hoffert (Brad) 25:06.1, 2. Matt Richtman (Brad) 25.29.1, 3. Joe Freiburger (Wart) 25:30.0, 4. Ben Potrykus (Brad) 25:36.5, 5. Caleb Appleton (Wart) 25:49.6, ... 10. Christopher Collet (Wart) 26:19.4, 11. Liam Conroy (Wart) 26:22.7, 12. Jay Mixdorf (Wart) 26:26.4, 15. Matt Heinzman (Wart) 26:40.4

College women

Bradley Invitational

Team leaders -- 1. Bradley 24, 2. SE Missouri 73, 3. Wartburg 80, 4. Wis.-Milwaukee 133, 5. Columbia (Mo.) 204, 6. Western Illinois 210, 7. Augustana (Ill.) 227, 8. Monmouth (Ill.) 236, 9. Judson 248, 10. Hannibal-LaGrange 255.

Individual leaders -- 1. McKenzie Altmayer (Brad) 17:21.1, 2. Carli Knott (SE Missouri) 17:26.5, 3. Maddie Keller (SE Missouri) 17:28.8, 4. Tyler Schwartz (Brad) 17:29.5, 5. Ayah Aldadah (Brad) 17:40.7 ... 9. Carina Collet (Wart) 17:58.2, 11. Aubrie Fisher (Wart) 18:02.2, 15. Cassidy Christopher (Wart) 18:09.2.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments