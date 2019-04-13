League report
Friday's result
SENIOR BIRDS N BEES -- Hawks 2,682. Owls 947. Women: Marge Kolthoff 490-182. Rita Kehoe 473-171. Donna Torsrud 472-172. Men: Mike Eldrich 618-225. Don Pearce 559-223. Dennis Kruger 550-214.
Friday's result
SENIOR BIRDS N BEES -- Hawks 2,682. Owls 947. Women: Marge Kolthoff 490-182. Rita Kehoe 473-171. Donna Torsrud 472-172. Men: Mike Eldrich 618-225. Don Pearce 559-223. Dennis Kruger 550-214.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.