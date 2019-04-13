Clip art bowling

League report

Friday's result

SENIOR BIRDS N BEES -- Hawks 2,682. Owls 947. Women: Marge Kolthoff 490-182. Rita Kehoe 473-171. Donna Torsrud 472-172. Men: Mike Eldrich 618-225. Don Pearce 559-223. Dennis Kruger 550-214. 

