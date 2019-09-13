League reports
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Woodpeckers 2,560-Hawks 916. Women: Theresa Hill 471-176, Mary Theroith 457-187, Nancy Meyers 445-193. Men: Ron Dennler 703-255, Tom Zilmer 635-227, Amon Cornelius 555-224.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Vagabonds 2,759-969. Men: Don L. Pearce 567-204, Dave Laird 545-204, Harry Brant 544-210, Dennis Anderson 544-212. Women: Karla Harn 479-169, Bonnie Steege 464-161, Suzy Brooks 462-165.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Sunflowers 2,741-969. Men: Dennis Graham 615-245, Dan McGowan 544, Joe Blagg 543, Larry Chase 209, Rex King 202. Women: Alice Thompson 510, Kathy Auringer 505-211, Paulette Seal 503-214, Connie Graham 190.
