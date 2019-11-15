Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,700-934. Men: Don L. Pearce 670-246, Joe Blagg 655-242, LeRoy Ketterer 585, Dennis Anderson 217. Women: Maureen Epperson 498-179, Karla Harn 467-178, Bonnie Steege 464-182.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Hornets 2,675-Woodpeckers 913. Women: Kat Greer 517-196, Myra Seichter 467-183, Opal Krueger 457, Donna Torsrud 189. Men: Ron Dennler 669-236, Les Aldrich 661-253, Bill Bengston 582, Gil Gubbels 227.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Tiger Lillies 2,695-Snapdragons 952. Men: Bob Faust 640-288, Paul Weber 599-221, Dan McGowan 584-216. Women: Jo Engel 592-202, Kathy Auringer 537-193, Karen Fischels 526, Paulette Seal 192.

