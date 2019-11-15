League reports
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,700-934. Men: Don L. Pearce 670-246, Joe Blagg 655-242, LeRoy Ketterer 585, Dennis Anderson 217. Women: Maureen Epperson 498-179, Karla Harn 467-178, Bonnie Steege 464-182.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Hornets 2,675-Woodpeckers 913. Women: Kat Greer 517-196, Myra Seichter 467-183, Opal Krueger 457, Donna Torsrud 189. Men: Ron Dennler 669-236, Les Aldrich 661-253, Bill Bengston 582, Gil Gubbels 227.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Tiger Lillies 2,695-Snapdragons 952. Men: Bob Faust 640-288, Paul Weber 599-221, Dan McGowan 584-216. Women: Jo Engel 592-202, Kathy Auringer 537-193, Karen Fischels 526, Paulette Seal 192.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.