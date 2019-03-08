League reports
12 STEP -- Team: Frick N Sgtrong 1,544-544. Men: Barry Armstrong 750-259, Eric Frickson 707, Bruce Smith 707-256, Emmett Tragord 691.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Orioles 2,675-Maple Bees 911. Women: Theresa Hill 538-182, Marge Kolthoff 485, Kathy Anders 447-171, Mary Theroith 177. Men: Tom Zilmer 717-278, 235, Bill Bengston 607, Rich Dean 605, Ken Huffman 236, Don Pearce 235.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Sweet Peas 2,629-Pansies 976. Men: Dan McGowan 595, Merlyn Thompson 580, Howard Durnin 552-216, Tom Anderson 223, Joe Blagg 218. Women: Jo Engel 529, Alice Thompson 508, Sharon Kendall 499-211, Florence Ramsell 192, Kathy Auringer 190.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Pioneers 2,866-968. Men: Tony Graber 640-230, LeRoy Ketterer 593-211, George Jenson 570-217. Women: Karen Hintz 518, Emily McCauley 497-191, Emily Pearce 486-182.
