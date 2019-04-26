Clip art bowling

League reports

Friday

SENIOR WEEKEND WARRIORS -- Hawks 1,657-562. Men: Mark King 630-230, Rex King 547-204, Don Pearce 522-202. Women: Karla Harn 422-145, Sheridan Redfern 404-146, Suzy Brooks 376, Lori Littlefield 145.

