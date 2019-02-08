League reports
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Peacocks 2,639-Hawks 900. Men: Gerald Gleason 618-216, Ken Huffman 593-226, Mike Eldridge 589, George Meeks 203. Women: Marge Kolthoff 524-196, Donna Torsrud 474-167, Opal Kruger 458, Kathy Anders 169.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Gladiolas 2,716-Asters 980. Men: Howard Durnin 598-221, Bob Kammeyer 569-213, Mel Gardner 565, Bob Faust 565, Dan McGowan 244. Women: Pam St. John 582-203, Sharon Kendall 577-202, Kathy Auringer 546, Jo Engel 257.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: River Rocks 2,775-1,015. Men: Don L. Pearce 584-212, Dave Laird 580-211, LeRoy Ketterer 454, Al Hintz 211, Ron Anderson 210. Women: Karla Harn 483-186, Karen Hintz 472-170, Maureen Epperson 422-144.
