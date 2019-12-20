Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rhinestones 2,778-953. Men: LeRoy Ketterer 583-209, Joe Blagg 509, Rich Novy 502-197, Grocee Hart 191. Women: Suzy Brooks 542-198, Kathy Mixdorf 489-185, Emily McCauley 478-185.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Lilypads 2,686-Dandelions 940. Men: Doug Coffin 676-240, Dan McGowan 589, Bob Faust 565-221, Dennis Graham 224. Women: Sharon Kendall 552-210, Lana Schmitz 485-186, Kathy Auringer 478-176, Rita Kehoe 176.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Hawks 2,678-Peacocks 943. Women: Kat Greer 562-190, Theresa Hill 531-200, Nancy tibbetts 463, Mary Theroith 172. Men: Tom Zilmer 625, Bill Bengston 625-232, Jeff Meighan 612-233, George Meeks 610-225.

Thursday

MINOR -- Team: Fareway 3,398-1,177. Men: Brent Roloff 680, Owen Irwin 638, Phil Powell 247.

MASTERS/STORM -- Team: GIBA 3,351-1,157. Men: Gabe Bartlett 755-276, Joe Engelkes 746-268, 260, Andy Buelow 746-258, 257, Jacob Bedard 715-275, 258, Jordan Sheeley 705, Jim Howard 704-277, Dan Weimer 259, Mick Hackbarth 256, Kurt Krull 256, Jason Peterson 255, Art Winker 254.

CEDAR -- Team: Mallon Construction 3,591-1,277. Men: Art Jacobs 800-289, Adam Ramsey 774-279.

INDEPENDENT -- Team: Smitty's 3,643-1,256. Men: Nathan Johnson 779-279, 256, Jeff Johnson 718-266, Greg Wilson 718-258, Jason Freeman 709-255, Chris Lemper 690-279, Bob McCalley 689, Jerri Casillas 689. Women: Angi Fangman 654-223, Jen Smith 625-265.

MAPLE -- Team: Four Chicas 2,611-Richelieu Foods 896. Women: Mackenzie Allison 628-222, Erin Frahm 572-202, Terrie Taylor 560-207, Pam Turner 225.

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: In Dog Beers 2,127-733. Women: Carol Eichelberger 513-190, Sue Neebel 485, Amy Goodwin 481-192, Cherie Derbyshire 183. Men: Moe Morgan 625-236, Steve Retterath 615-217, Dave Goodwin 558-229.

VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,700-598. Men: Keegan Siggins 668-254, Keith Gruis 652-237, Bill Henriksen 605-246. Women: Sarah McChane 632-259, Kesha Bean 470-160, Dee Meeks 449-166.

SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Shud-A-Been 2,634-Gutter Dusters 911. Men: Darrell Groth 538-223, Howard Coffin 534-188, Roger Duffy 531-215. Women: Dianne Pearson 402-160, Carol Faber 340-131, Ann Weichert 337-122, Jeanne Buss 122.

