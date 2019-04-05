Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Orioles 2,592-904. Women: Marge Kolthoff 479-180, Theresa Hill 465-189, Rita Kehoe 444-176. Men: George Meeks 613-214, Dennis Kruger 570, Charlie Spicher 557-223, Dennis Maurer 208.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: 4 Does 2,620-The Vagabonds 912. Men: Don L. Pearce 598-217, Dennis Anderson 582-223, LeRoy Ketterer 528-202. Women: Karla Harn 502-193, Karen Hintz 484, Bonnie Steege 478-179, Lori Littlefield 215.

