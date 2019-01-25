Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

12 STEP -- Team: Holy Rollers 1,452-Maximum Effort 489. Men: Eric Frickson 677, Emmett Tragord 677, BGrian Wilson 673, Danny Sents 665, Jerry Pint 655-246.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Dandelions 2,630-Apple Blossoms 910. Men: Rick Hardee 620-237, Gene Spears 577, Joe Blagg 553-212, Howard Durnin 216. Women: Jo Engel 575-206, Sharon Kendall 543-194, Alice Thompson 533-192, Kathy Auringer 192.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,726-4-Does 988. Men: LeRoy Ketterer 558, Rich Novy 547-204, Harry Brant 538-216, Don L. Pearce 193. Women: Karla Harn 544-206, Bonnie Steege 514-197, Maureen Epperson 487, Kathy Mixdorf 173.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Honey Bees 2,713-983. Women: Theresa Hill 530-188, Janet Hansen 501-174, Marlene Johnson 442, Nancy Meyer 171. Men: Ron Dennler 708-256, 247, Rich Dean 643, Ken Huffman 606-235, Don Pearce 233.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments