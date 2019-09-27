Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Hawks 2,624-947. Women: Kat Greer 518-205, Donna Torsrud 467-182, Myra Seichter 464, Marge Kolthoff 175. Men: Rich Dean 645-239, Tom Zilmer 627-235, Ron Dennler 595-222.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Daisies 2,746-954. Men: Mark King 671-256, Joe Blagg 583, Rick Hardee 573, Merlyn Thompson 234, Ken Graham 214. Women: Sharon Kendall 564-204, Alice Thompson 546-191, Connie Graham 509-183, Kathy Auringer 183.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: 4 Does 2,623-926, Wrens 926. Men: Don Pearce 652-223, Dennis Anderson 567, Dave Laird 506-189, Leo Schubich 203. Women: Karla Harn 510-200, 187, Karen Hinz 482-184, Bonnie Steege 466.

12 STEP -- Team: Kiss My Average 1,459-Team 13 513. Men: Emmett Tragord 746-259, Brian Wilson 256, Eric Frickson 267.

