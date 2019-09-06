League reports
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Vagabonds 2,627-893. Men: Don L. Pearce 581-224, Joe Blagg 575, Dennis Anderson 568-226, Bob Kammeyer 209. Women: Karla Harn 539-192, Jo Brant 503-191, Suzy Brooks 444-165.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: Time to Spare 2,115-742. Women: Amy Goodwin 621-223, Debbie Lehman 454-173, Candi Retterath 452, Carol Eichelberger 168. Men: Bryan Guthrie 608-217, Dave Goodwin 588-228, Brian Goodwin 554-212.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Gladiolas 2,644-950. Men: Merlyn Thompson 620-225, Rick Hardee 609-222, Bob Faust 561, Bob Mathern 205. Women: Jo Engel 569-202, Alice Thompson 524-199, Kathy Auringer 470, Sharon Kendall 188.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Doves 2,651-946. Women: Kat Greer 520-190, Marge Kolthoff 441-167, Theresa Hill 435-180. Men: Tom Zilmer 734-276, Don Pearce 633-231, Bill Bengston 578-214.
