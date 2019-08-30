Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Sweet Peas 2,665-Daisies 955. Men: Joe Blagg 610-259, Dennis Graham 520-210, Howard Coffin 513, Larry Fischels 193. Women: Alice Thompson 558-204, Jo Engel 495, Kathy Auringer 494-182, Connie Graham 181.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Maple Bees 2,676-919. Women: Marge Kolthoff 526-202, Myra Seichter 482-195, Kat Greer 462-185. Men: Tom Zilmer 712-258, Bill Bengston 609-225, Dennis Kruger 575, Ken Huffman 222.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Pioneers 2,645-933. Men: Dennis Anderson 571-206, Rich Novy 548-221, Leo Schubich 527, Bob Kammeyer 204. Women: Jo Brant 477-164, Karla Harn 474-178, Julie Laird 467-158.

