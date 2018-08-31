League reports
Friday
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Pansies 2,653-906. Men: Doug Coffin 579-216, Joe Blagg 536, Larry Fischels 534, Dennis Graham 193, Howard Durnin 191. Women: Kathy Auringer 482-174, Alice Thompson 471-176, Sharon Kendall 468, Ruby Chase 170.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: River Rocks 2,644-Boulders 992. Men: Dennis Anderson 543, Harry Brant 541-214, Jerry Hahn 535, Leo Schubich 224, Bob Kammeyer 215. Women: Emily McCauley 517-190, Karla Harn 437-167, Karen Hintz 383-145.
Thursday
MINOR -- Team: Automatic Amusement 3,402-1,141. Men: Jeff Lestina 654-232, Rick Wilson 615-214. Women: Candace Newman 562-226.
