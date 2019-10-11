Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Eagles 2,695-994. Women: Marge Kolthoff 504-181, Kat Greer 499-201, Myra Seichter 475-178. Men: Ron Dennler 635, Don Pearce 613-268, Tom Zilmer 611, Kennis Kruger 233, Warren Inman 227.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Daisies 2,668-935. Men: Joe Blagg 574-212, Dennis Graham 571, Howard Coffin 560-216, Howard Durnin 217. Women: Sharon Kendall 572-235, Jo Engel 522-195, Kathy Auringer 494-199.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: River Rocks 2,682-934. Men: Dennis Anderson 616-222, LeRoy Ketterer 545-190, Joe Blagg 545-201. Women: Julie Laird 517-224, Karla Harn 507-213, Emily McCauley 483-177.

