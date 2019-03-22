League report
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Vagabonds 2,655-River Rocks 906. Men: Don L. Pearce 657-246, Dennis Anderson 567-213, LeRoy Ketterer 557-205. Women: Bonnie Steege 513-177, Kathy Mixdorf 473-164, Emily Pearce 429, Suzy Brooks 170, Karla Harn 164.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Woodpeckers 2,609-908. Women: Theresa Hill 498-200, Opal Kruger 484-206, Marge Kolthoff 449-169. Men: Ron Dennler 650-256, Rich Dean 614-216, George Meeks 593, Clyde Luck 223.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Sweet Peas 2,742-Gladiolas 949. Men: Doug Coffin 661-277, Bob Faust 593, gtom Anderson 571-227, Joe Blagg 234. Women: Pam St. John 528-203, Dianne Pearson 514, Jo Engel 491, Sharon Kendall 214, Cindie Frazer 193.
UNIDENTIFIED -- Men: Dan Schuler 653, Emmett Tragord 651, Scott Bakula 601-248, 231, Barry Armstrong 265.
