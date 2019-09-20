League reports
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,590-River Rocks 906. Men: Dennis Anderson 555-212, Dave Laird 511-188, Don L. Pearce 502-194, LeRoy Ketterer 188. Women: Karla Harn 470-174, Karen Hintz 460-196, Suzy Brooks 460-173.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Wildflowers 2,663-Lilypads 912. Men: Bob Faust 576-206, Harry Brant 518, Merlyn Thompson 516, Bob Kammeyer 225, Joel Janssen 200. Women: Alice Thompson 528-194, Sharon Kendall 509-210, Jo Engel 508-211.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Peacocks 2,635-Maple Bees 919. Women: Theresa Hill 489-218, Myra Seichter 431, Donna Torsrud 430-168, Janet Hansen 430, Marge Kolthoff 173. Men: Ron Dennler 636-257, Rich Dean 603-218, George Meeks 592, Amon Cornelius 213.
