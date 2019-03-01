League reports
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Honey Bees 2,653-952. Women: Marge Kolthoff 473-186, Kathy Anders 471-202, Mary Theroith 467-178. Men: Bill Bengston 692-237, Rich Dean 657-236, Tom Zilmer 621, Ron Dennler 238.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Pansies 2,703-928. Men: Dan McGowan 649-240, Merlyn Thompson 586-256, Joe Blagg 582, Bob Faust 226. Women: Paulette Seal 537-188, Karen Fischels 508, Alice Thompson 498, Kathy Auringer 191, Pam McManemy 179.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.