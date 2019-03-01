Try 3 months for $3
League reports

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Honey Bees 2,653-952. Women: Marge Kolthoff 473-186, Kathy Anders 471-202, Mary Theroith 467-178. Men: Bill Bengston 692-237, Rich Dean 657-236, Tom Zilmer 621, Ron Dennler 238.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Pansies 2,703-928. Men: Dan McGowan 649-240, Merlyn Thompson 586-256, Joe Blagg 582, Bob Faust 226. Women: Paulette Seal 537-188, Karen Fischels 508, Alice Thompson 498, Kathy Auringer 191, Pam McManemy 179.

