SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Peacocks 2,712-923. Women: Mary Theroith 496-213, Marge Kolthoff 445, Kat Greer 445, Myra Seichter 171, Sheridan Redfearn 170. Men: Tom Zilmer 684-237, George Meeks 644-255, Jeff Meighan 620, Bill Bengston 234.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Vagabonds 2,578-889. Men: Don L. Pearce 584-226, Larry Shepherd 560-214, Dennis Anderson 491-203. Women: Emily Pearce 506-184, Suzy Brooks 468-180, Kathy Mixdorf 458-181.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Daisies 2,683-945. Men: Joe Blagg 600-235, Dennis Graham 590-214, Doug Coffin 583, Rick Hardee 221. Women: Sharon Kendall 568-209, Pam McManemy 507, Kathy Auringer 479, Ruby Chase 200, Connie Graham 186.

