League reports
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Peacocks 2,712-923. Women: Mary Theroith 496-213, Marge Kolthoff 445, Kat Greer 445, Myra Seichter 171, Sheridan Redfearn 170. Men: Tom Zilmer 684-237, George Meeks 644-255, Jeff Meighan 620, Bill Bengston 234.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Vagabonds 2,578-889. Men: Don L. Pearce 584-226, Larry Shepherd 560-214, Dennis Anderson 491-203. Women: Emily Pearce 506-184, Suzy Brooks 468-180, Kathy Mixdorf 458-181.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Daisies 2,683-945. Men: Joe Blagg 600-235, Dennis Graham 590-214, Doug Coffin 583, Rick Hardee 221. Women: Sharon Kendall 568-209, Pam McManemy 507, Kathy Auringer 479, Ruby Chase 200, Connie Graham 186.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.