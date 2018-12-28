League reports
SR. HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Pansies 2,655-928. Men: Doug Coffin 650-226, Dan McGowan 560-215, Rex King 549, Larry Niemeyer 216. Women: Darlene Spears 563-200, Karen Fischels 556-203, Sharon Kendall 511-201.
SENIOR BIRDS N BEES -- Team: Doves 2,624, Honey Bees 933. Men: Ken Huffman 622-222, Tom Zilmer 584, Ron Dennler 565-245, Gil Gubbels 225. Women: Janet Hansen 471-199, Marge Kolthoff 462-170, Diane Heitkamp 468, Kathy Anders 177.
SR. YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: 4-Does 2,650, River Rocks 906. Men: Don Pearce 643-220, LeRoy Ketterer 559-191, Dave Laird 545-211. Women: Karen Hintz 498-170, Karla Harn 482-175, Bonnie Steege 482-169.
Thursday
MINOR -- Team: Fareway 3,443, Sotally Snock 1,222. Men: Mike Shannon 666-258, PJ Powell 643. G
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.