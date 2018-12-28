Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

SR. HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Pansies 2,655-928. Men: Doug Coffin 650-226, Dan McGowan 560-215, Rex King 549, Larry Niemeyer 216. Women: Darlene Spears 563-200, Karen Fischels 556-203, Sharon Kendall 511-201.

SENIOR BIRDS N BEES -- Team: Doves 2,624, Honey Bees 933. Men: Ken Huffman 622-222, Tom Zilmer 584, Ron Dennler 565-245, Gil Gubbels 225. Women: Janet Hansen 471-199, Marge Kolthoff 462-170, Diane Heitkamp 468, Kathy Anders 177. 

SR. YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: 4-Does 2,650, River Rocks 906. Men: Don Pearce 643-220, LeRoy Ketterer 559-191, Dave Laird 545-211. Women: Karen Hintz 498-170, Karla Harn 482-175, Bonnie Steege 482-169.

Thursday

MINOR -- Team: Fareway 3,443, Sotally Snock 1,222. Men: Mike Shannon 666-258, PJ Powell 643. G

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments