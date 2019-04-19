Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Orioles 2,729-937. Women: Theresa Hill 477-190, Kathy Anders 463-171, Nancy Meyer 455-184. Men: Tom Zilmer 655-251, Rich Dean 621-222, Don Pearce 610-223.

