Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Men: Joe Blagg 573, Don L. Pearce 568-255, Leo Schubich 553-204, Bob Kammeyer 216. Women: Karla Harn 493-179, Kathy Mixdorf 493-182, Bonnie Steege 473-180.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Daisies 2,743-936. Men: Bob Faust 628, Dan McGowan 607-224, Rick Hardee 566-223, Joe Blagg 226. Women: Sharon Kendall 600-245, Jo Engel 519, Darlene Spears 519-211, Pam St. John 209.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments