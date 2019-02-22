League reports
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Sunflowers 2,663-911, Lilypads 911. Men: Dan McGowan 633-235, Bob Kammeyer 561, Merlyn Thompson 558-206, Bob Faust 209, Gene Spears 206. Women: Sharon Kendall 516-187, Alice Thompson 505-184, Connie Graham 492, Kathy Auringer 187.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: The Happy Four 2,623-Pioneers 917. Men: Dennis Anderson 595-225, Jerry Hahn 573-215, Leo Schubich 541-213. Women: Bonnie Steege 499-192, Karla Harn 469-180, Emily McCauley 463-169.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Owls 2,695-Honey Bees 979. Women: Marge Kolthoff 523-181, Opal Kruger 470-169, Theresa Hill 437, Dorothy Murphy 173. Men: Ron Dennler 661-235, Tom Zilmer 635-223, Charlie Spicher 631-235, Bill Bengston 236, Ken Huffman 223.
12 STEP -- Team: Big 'n Little 1,472-Maximum Effort 544. Men: Dan Schuler 805-279, 279, Emmett Tragord 699-279, Don Schellhorn 672-257, Barry Armstrong 268.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.