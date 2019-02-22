Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Sunflowers 2,663-911, Lilypads 911. Men: Dan McGowan 633-235, Bob Kammeyer 561, Merlyn Thompson 558-206, Bob Faust 209, Gene Spears 206. Women: Sharon Kendall 516-187, Alice Thompson 505-184, Connie Graham 492, Kathy Auringer 187.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: The Happy Four 2,623-Pioneers 917. Men: Dennis Anderson 595-225, Jerry Hahn 573-215, Leo Schubich 541-213. Women: Bonnie Steege 499-192, Karla Harn 469-180, Emily McCauley 463-169.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Owls 2,695-Honey Bees 979. Women: Marge Kolthoff 523-181, Opal Kruger 470-169, Theresa Hill 437, Dorothy Murphy 173. Men: Ron Dennler 661-235, Tom Zilmer 635-223, Charlie Spicher 631-235, Bill Bengston 236, Ken Huffman 223.

12 STEP -- Team: Big 'n Little 1,472-Maximum Effort 544. Men: Dan Schuler 805-279, 279, Emmett Tragord 699-279, Don Schellhorn 672-257, Barry Armstrong 268.

