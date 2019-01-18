League reports
12 STEP -- Team: SOS 1,486-533. Men: Kenton Michel 705-300.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Tiger Lillies 2,734. Men: Merlyn Thompson 608-213, Bob Faust 595-248, Joe Blagg 556, Larry Chase 197. Women: Jo Engel 582-204, Sharon Kendall 574-208, Paulette Seal 552-199.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Boulders 2,638-Happy Four 949. Men: Harry Brant 574-214, LeRoy Ketterer 554-204, Don L. Pearce 552, Leo Schubich 213. Women: Bonnie Steege 485-178, Emily McCauley 478-185, Karla Harn 448, Kathy Mixdorf 165.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Honey Bees 2,613-Maple Bees 949. Women: Marge Kolthoff 495-169, Opal Kruger 438-159, Cindy Bengston 432, Nancy Tibbetts 432, Sheridan Redfearn 178. Men: Tom Zilmer 658-266, Don Pierce 621, George Meeks 608, Gil Gubbels 226, Ken Huffman 225.
