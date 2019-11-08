Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Gladiolas 2,690-Wildflowers 940. Men: Dan McGowan 610-213, Bob Faust 548-209, Joe Blagg 546, Joe Hellman 215, Rex King 213. Women: Kathy Auringer 525-193, Jo Engel 499, Connie Graham 490, Pam McManemy 195, Paulette Seal 187.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Woodpeckers 2,709-Owls 959. Women: Theresa Hill 564-205, Marge Kolthoff 476-167, Marlene Johnson 468-182. Men: Don Pearce 675-246, Ken Huffman 597-211, Ron Dennler 575-206.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,651-934. Men: Don L. Pearce 607-224, Joe Blagg 571, Dave Laird 549-225, LeRoy Ketterer 215. Women: Karen Hintz 473-186, Bonnie Steege 460-168, Emily Pearce 444-175.

12 STEP -- Team: Kiss My Average 1,430-2 Guys, 1 Ball 508. Men: Emmett Tragord 733-259, Eric Frickson 725-257, Shelly Hamer 697-248, 235, Ron Holm 265, Kenton Michel 257.

Thursday

MINOR -- Team: Tyson Food 3,462-Junkyard Dogs 1,218. Men: Marcus Boyland 684-248, Phillip Powel 630-237, Owen Kent 579, Doug Edler 226. Women: Alysha Edler 543-214, Trisa Edler 530-207, Tasha Ennenga 422-168.

