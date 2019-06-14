Clip art bowling

League report

SENIOR WEEKEND WARRIORS -- Team: Fighting Chicks 1,919-684. Women: Karla Harn 459-178, Suzy Brooks 430-163, Lori Littlefield 385-156, Cindie Frazier 385. Men: Don Pearce 562-210, Mark King 563-201, 193, Dave Laird 496.

SENIOR WEEKEND WARRIORS (June 7) -- Team: 3 Roosters, 1 Chick 1,972-721. Women: Karla Harn 461-181, Lori Littlefield 395-139, Diane Smith 383, Cindie Frazier 151. Men: Dave Laird 546-197, Bob Kammeyer 489-191, Don Pearce 486-190.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments