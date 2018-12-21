League reports
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: River Rocks 2,632-Vagabonds 916. Men: Dennis Anderson 627-236, Dave Laird 576-215, Harry Brant 534-204. Women: Bonnie Steege 542-214, Karla Harn 462-166, Karen Hintz 413-164.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Sunflowers 2,751-958. Men: Dan McGowan 669-246, Bob Faust 584-208, Howard Durnin 578, Doug Coffin 208. Women: Jo Engel 569-220, Sharon Kendall 543, Paulette Seal 532-197, Karen Fischels 205, Kathy Auringer 197.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Owls 2,669-Honey Bees 933. Women: Cindy Bengston 510-190, Janet Hansen 483, Dorothy Murphy 474, Marge Kolthoff 201, Diane Heitkamp 175. Men: Gil Gubbels 627-225, Tom Zilmer 607-224, Ron Dennler 601, George Meeks 257, Amon Cornelius 225.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.