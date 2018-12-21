Try 1 month for 99¢
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: River Rocks 2,632-Vagabonds 916. Men: Dennis Anderson 627-236, Dave Laird 576-215, Harry Brant 534-204. Women: Bonnie Steege 542-214, Karla Harn 462-166, Karen Hintz 413-164.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Sunflowers 2,751-958. Men: Dan McGowan 669-246, Bob Faust 584-208, Howard Durnin 578, Doug Coffin 208. Women: Jo Engel 569-220, Sharon Kendall 543, Paulette Seal 532-197, Karen Fischels 205, Kathy Auringer 197.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Owls 2,669-Honey Bees 933. Women: Cindy Bengston 510-190, Janet Hansen 483, Dorothy Murphy 474, Marge Kolthoff 201, Diane Heitkamp 175. Men: Gil Gubbels 627-225, Tom Zilmer 607-224, Ron Dennler 601, George Meeks 257, Amon Cornelius 225.

