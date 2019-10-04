Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Forget Me Nots 2,643-Sweet Peas 955. Men: Dan McGowan 653-257, Dennis Graham 588-212, Bob Faust 579-213, Howard Durnin 212. Women: Kathy Auringer 537-233, Alice Thompson 507, Karen Fischels 494, Connie Graham 187, Diane Smith 182.

SENIOR BIRDS AND BEES -- Team: Peacocks 2,661-957. Women: Theresa Hill 447-170, Sheridan Redfearn 427-159, Kat Greer 408-161. Men: Rich Dean 644-233, George Meeks 605-246, Ken Huffman 581, Norm Oberheu 218.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Wrens 2,736-968. Men: Don L. Pearce 621-234, Joe Blagg 600-256, Dennis Anderson 536-196, Bob Kammeyer 536. Women: Karla Harn 445-158, Emily Pearce 420-163, Suzy Brooks 405-159, Karen Hintz 405.

12 STEP -- Team: Big Balls 1,469-540. Men: Josh Peverill 678-270, Barry Armstrong 683.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments