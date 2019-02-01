Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Wildflowers 2,662-Asters 945. Men: Dan McGowan 625-225, Howard Durnin 597, Bob Faust 567, Andy Anderson 224, Bob Mathern 223. Women: Sharon Kendall 560-211, Alice Thompson 533-188, Jo Engel 497, Phyllis Tellinghuisen 199.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,881-994. Men: Bob Kammeyer 699-268, Jerry Hahn 561, Don L. Pearce 556-249, Harry Brant 221. Women: Karla Harn 492-194, Karen Hintz 477-176, Bonnie Steege 477-181.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Peacocks 2,758-933. Men: Ken Huffman 674-234, 233, Tom Zilmer 602-226, George Meeks 587, Don Pierce 218. Women: Marlene Johnson 454-168, Dorothy Murphy 447-168, Opal Kruger 443, Sheridan Redfearn 167.

