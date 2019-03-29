League report
12 STEP -- Team: Frick N Strong 1,445-Livin' On A Spare 512. Men: Eric Frickson 781-267, 267, Emmett Tragord 759-270. Women: Michelle Abbott 225.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Owls 2,629-903. Women: Opal Kruger 571-222, Theresa Hill 526-190, Marge Kolthoff 488, Myra Seichter 176. Men: Tom Zilmer 684-245, Bill Bengston 652-253, Don Pearce 604, George Meeks 237.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Boulders 2,667-The Vagabonds 921. Men: Don L. Pearce 617-215, LeRoy Ketterer 615-217, Bob Kammeyer 571-214. Women: Bonnie Steege 498-178, Karla Harn 455-169, Julie Laird 438-160.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Sweet Peas 2,639-Shamrocks 905. Men: Doug Coffin 599-225, Joe Blagg 568, Howard Durnin 545-213, Bob Faust 220. Women: Jo Engel 549-195, Alice Thompson 533-198, Sharon Kendall 495, Kathy Auringer 185.
Thursday
MINOR -- Team: Junkyard Dogs 3,432-Days Inn 1,197. Men: Brent Roloff 693-245, Eddie Robinson 620, Kent Irwin 620-251, Doug Edler 239. Women: Candace Newman 596-217, Kayla Shirk 564-200, Nicole Elsbecker 515, Shirley Horak 200.
