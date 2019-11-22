League reports
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Wrens 2,761-Owls 944. Women: Opal Kruger 486-184, Kat Greer 460-164, Kathy Anders 443, Donna Torsrud 167. Men: Tom Zilmer 618, Ron Dennler 616, Les Aldrich 613-236, Ted Eldridge 257, Ken Huffman 246.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Forget Me Nots 2,733-979. Men: Doug Coffin 639-225, Dan McGowan 620-222, Joe Blagg 605, Mel Gardner 212. Women: Alice Thompson 555-234, Sharon Kendall 552-217, Jo Engel 536, Connie Graham 221.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Boulders 2,682-927. Men: Dennis Anderson 636-222, Joe Blagg 603-236, Don L. Pearce 575-213. Women: Karen Hintz 493-204, Emily Pearce 493-178, Bonnie Steege 474, Karla Harn 180.
12-STEP -- Men: Emmett Tragord 791-268, 267, 256, Barry Armstrong 672.
Thursday
MINOR -- Team: Tyson 3,413-Junkyard Dogs 1,200. Men: Doug Edler 705.
