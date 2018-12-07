Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

12 STEP -- Team: Kiss My Average 1,435-526. Men: Emmett Tragord 681-274. Women: Ashley Ginther 598-245.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Vagabonds 2,656-Rocky Roads 941. Women: Bonnie Steege 496-176, Emily McCauley 493-189, Lori Littlefield 452, Karen Hintz 178. Men: Bob Kammeyer 643-236, 224, Don Pearce 550-204, Harry Brant 543-211.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Lilypads 2,778-927. Men: Howard Durnin 609-204, Larry Niemeyer 594-202, Bob Faust 583-212. Women: Jo Engel 577-215, Sharon Kendall 575-215, Alice Thompson 516, Paulette Seal 196.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Peacocks 2,741-Woodpeckers 974, Owls 974. Women: Myra Seichter 472-182, Marlene Johnson 467-188, Sheridan Redfearn 463, Janet Hansen 177. Men: George Meeks 689-247, Cliff Kolthoff 612, Dennis Kruger 580, Dave Cummings 225, Ken Huffman 223.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments