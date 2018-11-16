League reports
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Lilypads 2,786-Pansies 950. Men: Bob Faust 628-224, Bruce Gienau 605, Dennis Graham 599-234, Mel Gardner 227, Merlyn Thompson 224. Women: Jo Engel 596-214, Alice Thompson 571-211, Sharon Kendall 532, Bonnie Schoenfield 203.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Pioneers 2,804-1,044. Men: Dave Laird 615-234, Bob Kammeyer 604-234, Paul Barth 565-211, Ron Steege 223, LeRoy Ketterer 223. Women: Kathy Mixdorf 500-204, Karen Hintz 487, Emily McCauley 480-170, Karla Harn 176.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Woodpeckers 2,657-Peacocks 947. Women: Marge Kolthoff 455-170, Diane Heitkamp 453-168, Kathy Anders 447, Mary Theroith 168. Men: George Meeks 659-245, Tom Zilmer 649-244, Warren Inman 591, Ken Huffman 226.
