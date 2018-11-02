League reports
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Woodpeckers 2,735-Eagles 961. Men: Tom Zilmer 675-249, Ron Dennler 627, Les Aldrich 625-236, Amon Cornelius 232. Women: Kathy Anders 491-179, Marge Kolthoff 449, Donna Torsrud 432-186, Dorothy Murphy 190.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Tiger Lillies 2,701-928. Men: Howard Durnin 584-214, Rick Hardee 580-221, Bob Faust 577, Joe Blagg 218. Women: Paulette Seal 542-196, Connie Graham 499-188, Jo Engel 498-198.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: River Rocks 2,813-992. Men: Dennis Anderson 658-234, George Jenson 573-220, Harry Brant 543, Rich Novy 210. Women: Karen Hintz 506-196, Karla Harn 487-180, Bonnie Steege 478-195.
12 STEP -- Team: Maximum Effort 1,522-530. Men: Emmett Tragord 721-298, Tom Hingtgen 661, Dale Rider 258, Bruce Smith 255. Women: Kayla Shirk 603-226, 212.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.