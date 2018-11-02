Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Woodpeckers 2,735-Eagles 961. Men: Tom Zilmer 675-249, Ron Dennler 627, Les Aldrich 625-236, Amon Cornelius 232. Women: Kathy Anders 491-179, Marge Kolthoff 449, Donna Torsrud 432-186, Dorothy Murphy 190.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Tiger Lillies 2,701-928. Men: Howard Durnin 584-214, Rick Hardee 580-221, Bob Faust 577, Joe Blagg 218. Women: Paulette Seal 542-196, Connie Graham 499-188, Jo Engel 498-198.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: River Rocks 2,813-992. Men: Dennis Anderson 658-234, George Jenson 573-220, Harry Brant 543, Rich Novy 210. Women: Karen Hintz 506-196, Karla Harn 487-180, Bonnie Steege 478-195.

12 STEP -- Team: Maximum Effort 1,522-530. Men: Emmett Tragord 721-298, Tom Hingtgen 661, Dale Rider 258, Bruce Smith 255. Women: Kayla Shirk 603-226, 212.

