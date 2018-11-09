Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

12 STEP -- Team: Bak A Doodle Doo 1,505-525. Men: Scott Bakula 721-267, Keegan Siggins 672. Women: Ashley Bakula 208.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Pioneers 2,707-935. Men: Harry Brant 583-205, Dave Laird 562-232, LeRoy Ketterer 537-192. Women: Emily McCauley 543-199, Kathy Mixdorf 457-166, Karla Harn 443-159.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Gladiolas 2,681-925. Men: Ken Bradfield 667-233, Bob Faust 616-212, Howard Durnin 579-211, Joe Blagg 211. Women: Sharon Kendall 567-205, Connie Graham 512-190, Paulette Seal 480, Kathy Auringer 192.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Hawks 2,628-Maple Bees 941. Men: Tom Zilmer 666-268, Les Aldrich 576, Craig Barber 562-214, Dennis Kruger 214, Dan Hyde 214. Women: Donna Torsrud 467-175, Dorothy Murphy 433, Myra Seichter 428-176, Kathy Anders 191.

