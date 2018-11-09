League reports
12 STEP -- Team: Bak A Doodle Doo 1,505-525. Men: Scott Bakula 721-267, Keegan Siggins 672. Women: Ashley Bakula 208.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Pioneers 2,707-935. Men: Harry Brant 583-205, Dave Laird 562-232, LeRoy Ketterer 537-192. Women: Emily McCauley 543-199, Kathy Mixdorf 457-166, Karla Harn 443-159.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Gladiolas 2,681-925. Men: Ken Bradfield 667-233, Bob Faust 616-212, Howard Durnin 579-211, Joe Blagg 211. Women: Sharon Kendall 567-205, Connie Graham 512-190, Paulette Seal 480, Kathy Auringer 192.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Hawks 2,628-Maple Bees 941. Men: Tom Zilmer 666-268, Les Aldrich 576, Craig Barber 562-214, Dennis Kruger 214, Dan Hyde 214. Women: Donna Torsrud 467-175, Dorothy Murphy 433, Myra Seichter 428-176, Kathy Anders 191.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.