SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,668-923. Men: Dennis Anderson 572, Harry Brant 568-213, Don L. Pearce 558, Jerry Hahn 206, LeRoy Ketterer 202. Women: Emily McCauley 507-181, Bonnie Steege 482-182, Karen Hintz 455-176.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS (Jan. 4) -- Team: Sunflowers 2,720-Asters 971. Men: Howard Durnin 633-300, Merlyn Thompson 602-224, Bob Faust 579, Dan McGowan 225. Women: Alice Thompson 574, Jo Engel 543-205, Pam McManemy 516-200, Dianne Pearson 200.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS (Jan. 11) -- Team: Pansies 2,669-915. Men: Dan McGowan 608-247, Tom Anderson 589-214, Merlyn Thompson 575-210. Women: Sharon Kendall 569-208, Jo Engel 540-215, Karen Fischels 538-189.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Owls 2,693-955. Women: Janet Hansen 494-190, Marge Kolthoff 483-193, Donna Torsrud 482, Nancy Tibbetts 182. Men: Ken Huffman 618-235, Don Pierce 596-214, Tom Zilmer 583-216.

12-STEP -- Team: 2 Guys, 2 Balls 1,417-519. Men: Scott Bakula 686-259, Emmett Tragord 681, Keegan Siggins 669-252, .

